Namibia-Canada clash in Kamaishi canceled due to typhoon; Japan-Scotland match decision soon

Rugby World Cup organizers said Sunday morning they have cancelled a match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, that was scheduled to take place later in the day, after a powerful typhoon made landfall in Japan.

The match at Kamaishi Unosumai Memorial Stadium in northeastern Japan is the third match to be called off due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The New Zealand-Italy Pool B game, scheduled to be played in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday, and the Pool C match between England and France in Yokohama, near Tokyo, the same day were canceled earlier in the week.

As for other matches Sunday, a Pool C match between the United States and Tonga at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka Prefecture, and a Pool D match between Wales and Uruguay in Kumamoto will go ahead as scheduled, the organizers said, while a decision on the status of the Pool A climax between Japan and Scotland was expected by midmorning.

Canada and Namibia were coming into their final Pool B match after suffering heavy defeats to New Zealand, South Africa and Italy.

“While we are disappointed, we understand the safety concerns surrounding the cancellation of our Rugby World Cup match against Namibia,” Rugby Canada said in a statement released on Sunday morning. “We respect the decision made by (organizers), but are disappointed to miss out on this opportunity to compete.”

While the match was canceled to ensure the safety of players, fans, volunteers and tournament officials, it came as a disappointment to locals, who had been looking forward to hosting World Cup matches as part of their reconstruction efforts from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

The stadium, the only newly built venue at this tournament, stands on the grounds of two schools that were swept away by the tsunami. The disaster claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in the city.

Kamaishi also staged a Sept. 25 game in which Uruguay defeated Fiji 30-27.