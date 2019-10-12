More Sports / Gymnastics

Nagornyy wins all-around title

AP

STUTTGART – Nikita Nagornyy of Russia won his first men’s all-around gymnastics title at the world championships Friday after his closest rival made a crucial error on the last rotation.

Nagornyy scored a total 88.772 points to win by 1.607 over fellow Russian Artur Dalaloyan, the 2018 champion.

It was Nagornyy’s second gold medal after winning the team event with Russia on Wednesday.

Bronze went to Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine on 86.973. Verniaiev won all-around silver at the 2016 Olympics but had never before made the podium in this event at the world championships.

The 2017 champion Xiao Ruoteng of China was second before his last rotation on the high bar, but made an error with his grip, lost momentum and came off. He placed fourth.

Nagornyy’s large margin of victory was in stark contrast to last year, when Dalaloyan won on a tiebreak after finishing with an identical score to Xiao, with Nagornyy taking the bronze on that occasion.

Nagornyy qualified for Friday’s final in first place and was consistent across all six rotations. He posted the highest scores on the rings and vault, and avoided dropping below fifth-best on any other apparatus.

The six-time U.S. all-around champion Sam Mikulak just made the final as the last qualifier.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of Alberto Salazar ban
Nike on Friday announced it is closing its Oregon Project track and field program following Alberto Salazar's four-year ban. "Uninformed innuendo and unsubstantiated assertions has becom...
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas steers his car during the second practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on Friday.
Valtteri Bottas fastest in final practice for Japanese Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas led the second and final practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in what could be the starting grid for Sunday's typhoon-hit Formul...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel practices on Friday at Suzuka Circuit.
Formula One organizers move Japanese GP qualifying to Sunday morning
Organizers of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix have canceled Saturday's qualifying session because of the powerful typhoon that is heading for Japan's main island this weekend. They a...

,