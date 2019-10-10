Naomi Osaka waves to the crowd after winning her women's singles third round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Oct. 3. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Naomi Osaka picks Japanese citizenship with eye on Tokyo Olympics, report says

AFP-JIJI

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has decided to choose Japanese over American nationality with an eye on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, NHK reported Thursday.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, told NHK she has completed an administrative step to obtain Japanese citizenship ahead of her birthday next week.

Japanese law stipulates that a Japanese with more than one nationality must chose one before turning 22 years old.

“It gives me a special feeling to try to go to the Olympics to represent Japan,” the two-time Grand Slam champion told the broadcaster in an interview in Tokyo.

“I think I will be able to put more of my emotion into it by playing for the pride of the country,” she said, according to the article published in Japanese on the NHK website.

Osaka added she wants to aim for the gold although she is also worried as expectations will be high.

The young tennis sensation is a household name in Japan, where her every move is followed feverishly by local media, particularly when she is in the country of her mother’s birth.

She is the face of several leading Japanese brands, including the carrier ANA, and she was the main attraction at last month’s Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, which she won.

But she has faced controversies over her dual heritage in a nation that is fairly racially homogeneous, as well as scrutiny for her imperfect Japanese language skills — though others insist they add to her charm.

Multiracial children can often face prejudice in Japan, although attitudes among younger generations are changing.

Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam last year after beating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Image Not Available
Maria Sharapova commits to 2020 return despite injury struggles
Maria Sharapova said on Tuesday that she could make a comeback at Luxembourg next week after her troublesome shoulder forced her to withdraw injured from the WTA indoor event in Linz. Th...
Naomi Osaka kisses the trophy after defeating Australia's Ash Barty to win the women's final of the China Open on Sunday in Beijing.
Naomi Osaka overcomes world No. 1 Ash Barty to win fifth title
Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat French Open champion and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Sunday and win the China Open. It was Osaka's fifth career championship, following her vic...
Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after winning the final of the Rakuten Japan Open on Sunday at Ariake Coliseum.
Novak Djokovic takes Japan Open with eye on Tokyo Olympics
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic clinched the Japan Open on Sunday, dispelling concerns about the shoulder injury that forced him out of the U.S. Open. The Serbian star crushed Australian qual...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naomi Osaka waves to the crowd after winning her women's singles third round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on Oct. 3. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,