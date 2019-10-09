AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo, seen on Dec. 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy, was fired from his role on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Soccer

AC Milan fires coach Marco Giampaolo

AP

MILAN – AC Milan has fired coach Marco Giampaolo, making his tenure in charge the shortest of any manager in club history.

Giampaolo was only hired in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as Milan coach after a fifth-place finish meant the Rossoneri missed out on the Champions League.

However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.

“AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team,” the club said in a statement on its website. “The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career.”

Italian media said Milan is expected to replace him with Stefano Pioli — who has previously coached its city rival Inter Milan

Pioli, a self-confessed Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired in May of that campaign after losing 10 out of 27 matches.

It is the second coaching change in two days in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco left Sampdoria by mutual consent on Monday.

Di Francesco replaced Giampaolo in the offseason.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Kashima Antlers players celebrate after defeating Cerezo Osaka on Sunday at Yanmar Stadium Nagai.
Antlers take over league lead with away win
Kashima Antlers moved to the top of the J-League first division on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Cerezo Osaka thanks to Tomoya Inukai's sixth-minute header. Antlers moved two points clear of FC Tokyo...
Sagan Tosu's Yohei Toyoda (left) and Takashi Kanai celebrate after the team's 2-1 home victory over FC Tokyo on Saturday.
Takashi Kanai propels Sagan Tosu past FC Tokyo with extra-time winner
Takashi Kanai scored an extra-time winner as Sagan Tosu came from behind to beat J. League first-division frontrunner FC Tokyo 2-1 Saturday, denying the visitors the three points they needed to ...
Gamba Osaka's Ademilson scores on a header in the 70th minute against Consadole Sapporo on Friday night at Panasonic Stadium.
Gamba erupt for five second-half goals in rout of Consadole
Gamba Osaka put some distance from relegation with a 5-0 demolition of visiting Consadole Sapporo in the J. League first division on Friday. After a 3-1 loss to Cerezo in the Osaka derby...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

AC Milan manager Marco Giampaolo, seen on Dec. 29, 2018 in Turin, Italy, was fired from his role on Tuesday. | REUTERS

,