More Sports / Ice Hockey

Yuri Terao signs contract to play for ECHL's Colorado Eagles

Kyodo

Yuri Terao has signed with the Colorado Eagles, the top minor league team for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, for the 2019-20 season, his management company said Friday.

The 24-year-old forward was signed to an American Hockey League contract but will play for the Grizzlies, the Avalanche’s ECHL affiliate in the tier below the AHL, as he works his way up.

Terao joined the Nikko Ice Bucks in the Asia League Ice Hockey after graduating from Komazawa University Tomakomai High School in Hokkaido. He has been invited to two New York Islanders minicamps in the past, and had been looking to pursue a professional hockey career overseas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Jets' Mathieu Perreault is congratulated after scoring a third-period goal against the Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey.
Jets overcome 4-0 deficit to defeat Devils
The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak over the New Jersey Devils to seven games in a way coach Paul Maurice can't recall in 25 years of coaching. The Jets overcame a late 4-0 s...
Dalilah Muhammad celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles world title in record-setting time on Friday in Doha.
Dalilah Muhammad breaks 400-meter hurdles world record at world championships
Dalilah Muhammad of the United States stormed to a world record-breaking victory in the women's 400-meter hurdles final, while Qatar celebrated a gold medal for high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim a...
In this Dec. 28, 1958, file photo, Baltimore Colts fullback Alan Ameche advances through a big opening provided by teammates to score the winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Giants during the NFL championship game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The 1958 championship matchup was voted the best game as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.
Colts' 1958 championship victory over Giants voted best game in NFL history
"The Greatest Game Ever Played" is, well, exactly that. The Baltimore Colts' 23-17 victory over the New York Giants for the 1958 NFL championship, the first overtime game in league histo...

, , ,