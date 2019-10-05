Yuri Terao signs contract to play for ECHL's Colorado Eagles

Yuri Terao has signed with the Colorado Eagles, the top minor league team for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, for the 2019-20 season, his management company said Friday.

The 24-year-old forward was signed to an American Hockey League contract but will play for the Grizzlies, the Avalanche’s ECHL affiliate in the tier below the AHL, as he works his way up.

Terao joined the Nikko Ice Bucks in the Asia League Ice Hockey after graduating from Komazawa University Tomakomai High School in Hokkaido. He has been invited to two New York Islanders minicamps in the past, and had been looking to pursue a professional hockey career overseas.