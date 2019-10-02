Laila Ali (right), seen throwing a punch at Shelly Burton in A Nov. 11, 2006, bout at Madison Square Garden, was nominated for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Tuesday. | AP

Laila Ali on gender-breaking ballot for Boxing Hall of Fame

AP

CANASTOTA, NEW YORK – Laila Ali is among the first female fighters to appear on the ballot for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The daughter of Muhammad Ali was joined by 11 others Tuesday for an international panel of voters: Sumya Anani, Regina Halmich, Holly Holm, Susi Kentikian, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Jisselle Salandy, Mary Jo Sanders, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres and Ann Wolfe.

Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley are among the dozen boxers added to the men’s modern ballot for 2020. The others are Jorge Arce, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.

Balloting results will be announced in December. Induction is June 14 in Canastota, New York.

