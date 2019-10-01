Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne competes against Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin in a Premier League match on Saturday at Goodison Park. | REUTERS

Soccer

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne sidelined with groin injury

AP

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is injured again.

The club announced that the Belgium international sustained a groin injury in the 3-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and will miss the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb later Tuesday.

The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club’s medical staff,” the defending Premier League champion said

De Bruyne, who has set up eight goals in seven games in the league this season, missed the majority of last season because of a variety of injuries

