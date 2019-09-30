RWC to push through with France-U.S. game despite typhoon concerns

The Rugby World Cup Pool C clash between France and the United States will be held as scheduled despite an earlier announcement that an approaching typhoon could disrupt the schedule, organizers said Monday.

On Sunday, World Cup organizers warned both sides that Wednesday’s game in Fukuoka in the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu could be cancelled by high winds and heavy rain caused by Typhoon Mitag, the season’s 18th typhoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tropical storm may approach western Japan from Wednesday to Thursday, but organizers have given approval for the game after monitoring weather conditions and expecting no major impacts.

The teams are slated to kick off at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium at 4:45 p.m.