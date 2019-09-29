The Nationals' Juan Soto slides home past Indians catcher Eric Haase during the fourth inning on Saturday in Washington. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Nationals win right to host wild-card game

AP

WASHINGTON – The Washington Nationals’ surge started after they brought aboard Gerardo Parra, whose dugout dancing and “Baby Shark” walk-up music became the trademarks of the club’s turnaround.

So maybe it’s fitting the Nationals assured themselves of hosting the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat the already-eliminated Cleveland Indians 10-7 Saturday with the help of his grand slam in a nine-run second inning.

“You guys are feeling the good vibes in here,” Parra said. “It’s like a family.”

Nationals Park will be the site of a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night between Washington, which will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound, and either the St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers. One of those clubs will be the NL Central champion; the other will be the league’s second wild-card entry.

“That’s awesome. I don’t have to go home and pack,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “Nice to stay at home. The boys wanted to stay at home, so they came out and swung the bats.”

Asked before Saturday’s game about the importance of clinching home-field advantage, Scherzer said: “Would it be nice? Yes. But is it imperative? No. We’re ready to play anybody, anywhere.”

Sure looks that way at the moment. Washington extended its winning streak to seven games, the longest run this season for a team that was 19-31 before heading in the right direction.

“We’re hot at the right time,” said starter Patrick Corbin, who got hit around, giving up six runs on three homers in 4⅓ innings.

The Indians hit four long balls in all, breaking their franchise record for a season with 222.

“I care more about finding a way to be one run better than the other team, whether it takes 10 singles or five homers,” manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t care. All I care about is us winning, and, however we get to that, I’ll take it.”

Playing in place of an ill Victor Robles, Parra drove in four runs Friday — with a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly — and continued his surge Saturday.

That included his second grand slam with Washington, which signed him in May to a deal worth the $555,000 minimum after the 32-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment by San Francisco.

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Yesterday was a big day,” Parra said, “but I think today is another big day.”

In Other Games

Dodgers 2, Giants 0

Cubs 8, Cardinals 6

Rockies 3, Brewers 2 (10)

Phillies 9, Marlins 3

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5

Reds 4, Pirates 2 (12)

Mets 3, Braves 0

Athletics 1, Mariners 0

Astros 6, Angels 3

Blue Jays 4, Rays 1

Twins 4, Royals 3

Orioles 9, Red Sox 4

White Sox 7, Tigers 1 (1st)

Tigers 4, White Sox 3, (2nd)

Rangers 9, Yankees 4

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tiger starter Yuki Nishi delivers a pitch in Saturday's game against the BayStars at Yokohama Stadium. Hanshin beat Yokohama 7-0.
Tigers keeps postseason hopes alive by beating BayStars
Yuki Nishi worked five innings, and four relievers completed a nine-hit shutout in the Hanshin Tigers' 7-0 victory over the Yokohama BayStars on Saturday. The Tigers have two games remain...
Rays players celebrate on the field after they defeated the Blue Jays to clinch an American League wild card berth on Friday night in Toronto.
Rays back in playoffs as wild card
Last year, 90 wins wasn't enough for the Tampa Bay Rays. This year, 96 proved to be the number the Rays needed to reach the postseason. Tampa Bay returned to the playoffs for the...
Retiring Giants star Shinnosuke Abe (left) tips his cap to the crowd as manager Tatsunori Hara looks on in the eighth inning of Friday's game against the BayStars at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri defeated Yokohama 6-4 in the final regular-season game of Abe's illustrious career.
Shinnosuke Abe says goodbye to Giants fans on a winning note
Everyone at Tokyo Dome knew what Yomiuri Giants public address announcer Daisuke Takahashi was going say. They just needed to hear him say it one more time, one last time. "Catcher, Abe Shinnosu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Nationals' Juan Soto slides home past Indians catcher Eric Haase during the fourth inning on Saturday in Washington. | AP

,