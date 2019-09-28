Soccer

Asian Football Confederation to launch women's club competition

AP

KUALA LUMPUR – The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Friday a pilot competition to crown a women’s club champion.

The AFC said a four-team event with the champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea will be played from Nov. 26-30.

The Asian soccer body said the tournament is “a vital step forward in women’s club football throughout the continent.”

An AFC statement did not state where games will be played.

