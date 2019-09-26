The Flames' Matthew Tkachuk is seen in a December 2018 file photo. | AP

Flames sign Matthew Tkachuk to three-year deal

CALGARY, ALBERTA – The Calgary Flames have signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21 million deal.

The deal carrying an annual average value of $7 million makes him the highest-paid Flames player on the roster this season, and keeps him with the team through the 2021-22 season.

The move gets Tkachuk, who was a restricted free agent, to training camp eight days before the Flames’ season opener Oct. 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tkachuk has 71 goals and 174 points in 224 regular-season NHL games since he was drafted sixth overall by the Flames in 2016. He’s added two goals and an assist in nine playoff games.

The son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk and older bother of Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk put up career highs in goals (34), assists (43) and points (77) last season.

Getting the 21-year-old Tkachuk, who is effective getting under the skin of opponents, means another key part of Calgary’s nucleus will be staying in southern Alberta.

Star winger Johnny Gaudreau and captain Mark Giordano are both on the books with salary cap hits of $6.75 million through the 2021-22 season.

Top-line center Sean Monahan, 24, stands at $6.375 million through 2022-23.

