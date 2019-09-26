Eagles whip Lions in teams' final regular-season game

Takahiro Norimoto allowed one hit over five innings for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in a 7-1 thrashing of the Pacific League champion Seibu Lions on Thursday.

Although the game completed both teams’ regular season, they could meet again in the final stage of the PL Climax Series, when the Lions host the winner of the first stage in Fukuoka between the third-place Eagles and the second-place Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Norimoto (5-5) struck out five without issuing a walk.

Hideto Asamura tied Jabari Blash for the team lead in home runs with his 33rd, a two-run first-inning shot off Seibu rookie Wataru Matsumoto (7-4).

Fighters 4, Buffaloes 1

At Sapporo Dome, Toshihiro Sugiura (4-4) allowed one unearned run over 6-2/3 innings in Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s win over Orix.



