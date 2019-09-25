Rugby

Australia's Reece Hodge handed three-game suspension, to miss rest of Rugby World Cup pool stage

AP

Winger Reece Hodge will miss Australia’s three remaining pool matches at the Rugby World Cup after he was suspended on Wednesday for a dangerous high tackle.

He won’t be available for the Wallabies’ remaining Pool D games against Wales, Uruguay, and Georgia. He can appeal.

Hodge was cited for a shoulder-led hit on the head of Fiji flanker Peceli Yato that saved a try in the first half of their match last Saturday in Sapporo.

“There was a high degree of danger,” the independent disciplinary committee said in a statement.

Yato had to leave the field with symptoms of concussion, and missed Fiji’s second pool game on Wednesday against Uruguay.

After a four-hour hearing in Tokyo, World Rugby said Hodge was found guilty of a reckless high tackle to the head that was worthy of a red card. Hodge was not sanctioned on the field at the time by New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe.

The committee considered a six-week sanction, the minimum in the laws, and reduced it to three after regarding Hodge’s disciplinary record, character, and conduct.

He will be available to play in the knockout rounds.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

The Backstreet Boys perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20 in Las Vegas.
Backstreet Boys light Japan's fire at Rugby World Cup
Japan's rugby team is looking to an unusual source for inspiration as the World Cup host chases a historic quarterfinal spot — the Backstreet Boys. Asked if there was a go-to song ...
Japan captain Michael Leitch (center) could start Saturday's Rugby World Cup game against Ireland on the bench.
Japan exploring all options ahead of match against Ireland
Japan coach Jamie Joseph has spent the week trying to work out how to get four into three in the back row as he finalizes his lineup for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with Ireland, and it see...
Australia's Kurtley Beale carries the ball against Fiji during the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Sapporo.
Australia's Kurtley Beale can't wait to face Wales again
Kurtley Beale loves playing Wales. "They bring out the best of you," he says. He's not wrong. Beale can't wait to be in the backfield when Australia faces Wales in anothe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia's Reece Hodge (right) speaks with teammate Dane Haylett-Petty during practice on Wednesday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,