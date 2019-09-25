The Nationals celebrate in their clubhouse after clinching a playoff berth on Tuesday in Washington. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

Nats sweep Phillies, reach playoffs

AP

WASHINGTON – Trea Turner’s go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that helped the Nationals clinch an NL wild card, capping quite a turnaround for a team that was 19-31 in late May.

“We knew nothing was going to be won or lost in the first five months,” said Turner, who had three hits in the day’s first game, a 4-1 win for the Nationals, “and now we’re in a good spot.”

Washington assured itself of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out October in 2018.

The Nationals entered Tuesday hoping to beat Philadelphia twice plus get a loss by the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — and each of those things happened.

Right after center fielder Victor Robles made a running catch for the last out of the second game, the Nationals Park scoreboard showed the game in Pittsburgh, and Washington’s players watched the end of the Cubs’ 9-2 defeat, then started celebrating on their field.

Anthony Rendon delivered two sacrifice flies to raise his MLB-leading RBI total to 124 in the opening victory, a result that also eliminated Philadelphia and $330 million outfielder Bryce Harper, the former Nationals star, from postseason contention.

Brewers 4, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Ryan Braun added to his record total of homers at Great American Ball Park, and Milwaukee moved a step closer to a wild-card berth with its fifth win in a row.

Braun connected for his 21st homer off Sonny Gray (11-8), making the final start of his All-Star season. Braun’s 27 homers at Great American are the most by a visiting player.

In Other Games

Pirates 9, Cubs 2

Mets 5, Marlins 4 (11)

Twins 4, Tigers 2

Rays 2, Yankees 1

Indians 11, White Sox 0

Red Sox 12, Rangers 10

Royals 9, Braves 6

Orioles 11, Blue Jays 4

