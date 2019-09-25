Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Dragons crush Swallows

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout on Wednesday for the Chunichi Dragons in a 12-0 Central League win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Kodai Umetsu (4-1), the Dragons’ second-round draft pick last autumn, allowed three hits, issued three walks and struck out six to collect the win.

Issei Endo, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the fifth inning, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to spark the Dragons at Nagoya Dome.

The Nationals celebrate in their clubhouse after clinching a playoff berth on Tuesday in Washington.
Nats sweep Phillies, reach playoffs
Trea Turner's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that helped the Nationals clinch an NL wi...
Shohei Ohtani speaks to the media on Tuesday in Anaheim, California.
Shohei Ohtani vows to come back stronger after knee surgery
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani showed how to handle an injury setback with grace Tuesday, saying he will benefit from his regret as he will use it as motivation to work harder.
The Lions players toss manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji into the air for the traditional doage after their 12-4 victory over the Marines on Tuesday night in Chiba. Seibu clinched the Pacific League pennant for the second straight year.
Lions repeat as Pacific League champions
The Seibu Lions lost their best pitcher and one of their best hitters off last year's Pacific League title winner. As for the PL pennant, they're going to hold on to that a little while l...

The Dragons' Kodai Umetsu pitches against the Swallows on Wednesday night at Nagoya Dome. | KYODO

