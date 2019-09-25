Dragons crush Swallows

Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout on Wednesday for the Chunichi Dragons in a 12-0 Central League win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Kodai Umetsu (4-1), the Dragons’ second-round draft pick last autumn, allowed three hits, issued three walks and struck out six to collect the win.

Issei Endo, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the fifth inning, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to spark the Dragons at Nagoya Dome.