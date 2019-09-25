Dragons crush Swallows

NAGOYA – Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout on Wednesday for the Chunichi Dragons in a 12-0 Central League win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.
Kodai Umetsu (4-1), the Dragons’ second-round draft pick last autumn, allowed three hits, issued three walks and struck out six to collect the win.
Issei Endo, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the fifth inning, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to spark the Dragons at Nagoya Dome.
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5