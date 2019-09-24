Italy captain Sergio Parisse trains on Monday in Fukuoka. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Italy opts to rest captain Sergio Parisse against Canada

AFP-JIJI

FUKUOKA – Italy announced 10 changes on Monday for its Rugby World Cup match against Canada and rested talismanic captain Sergio Parisse, with an eye on sterner tests against New Zealand and South Africa.

Lock Dean Budd will skipper the side in Parisse’s absence in Fukuoka on Thursday, as the Azzurri look to improve on their unconvincing 47-22 win against Namibia.

Only Jayden Hayward, Luca Bigi, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Benvenuti and Braam Steyn keep their places and coach Conor O’Shea has also tinkered with the back line, moving Hayward from fullback to inside center.

The halfback combination of Callum Braley and Tommaso Allan is the 13th different pairing used by Italy since the 2015 World Cup.

Even O’Shea admitted after Sunday’s Namibia match: “We’ll have to move on from that pretty quickly. It wasn’t very pretty. There’s too many errors in it.”

Conditions were tricky at Hanazono Stadium, with the weather ranging from bright sunshine to torrential rain as the players were unlucky enough to catch the very edge of a typhoon swirling to Japan’s west.

Italy should have too much firepower for Canada which is ranked No. 22 in the world, the second-lowest side at the Rugby World Cup after Namibia.

Italy is aiming to make it into the quarterfinals for the first time in its history and is targeting an Oct. 4 clash against heavyweight South Africa as its chance to climb out of the pool.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Tonga's Kurt Morath, seen practicing on Friday, will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a throat injury against England on Sunday.
Tonga's Kurt Morath, Nafi Tuitavake to miss remainder of RWC due to injuries
Tonga has lost the services of flyhalf Kurt Morath and center Nafi Tuitavake for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup after they were injured in their opening 35-3 Pool C defeat to England on Su...
Hanco Germishuys of United States carries the ball against Ireland in a Nov. 18, 2018, test match in Dublin. The United States faces England on Thursday at Kobe.
U.S. stays humble after '15 Donald Trumps' quip
It was meant to be a compliment in Eddie Jones' famously impertinent style, only it didn't really work out that way. The England coach's quip that the United States will play like "15 Do...
Wales' Dan Biggar passes the ball against Georgia during a Rugby World Cup Pool D match on Monday at Toyota Stadium.
Wales moves on without departed assistant coach Rob Howley
Warren Gatland said Wales has "moved on" from the Rob Howley controversy and is only looking to the future as it prepares for a crucial Rugby World Cup Pool D clash with Australia in Tokyo on Su...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Italy captain Sergio Parisse trains on Monday in Fukuoka. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,