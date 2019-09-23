Rikuto Tamai (right), who at just over 13 became Japan's youngest national diving champion on Monday, poses with previous record holder and five-time Olympian Ken Terauchi on Monday in Kanazawa. | KYODO

More Sports

Newly minted teenager Tamai becomes Japan's youngest national diving champion

Kyodo

KANAZAWA – First-year junior high school student Rikuto Tamai became Japan’s youngest national diving champion on Monday, the final day of the national championships.

Tamai, who turned 13 on Sept. 11, won the title with 498.50 points at Ishikawa Prefecture’s Kanazawa Pool. According to the Japan Swimming Federation, Tamai surpassed Ken Terauchi as Japan’s youngest champion. In 1994, Terauchi won at the age of 13 years, 11 months.

“My mission was to take that first step toward the Olympics with a win here,” Tamai said. “I want to get close to 500 points against world-class competition as well.”

Although he also became Japan’s youngest national indoor champ in April, Tamai was unable to compete at this year’s world diving championships, because he would not turn 14 this year.

Tamai is now aiming to compete for Japan at April’s World Cup, which will be the final Olympic qualifying competition.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Patrick Mahomes wins QB duel as Chiefs hold off Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs rolled into Arrowhead Stadium to play the red-hot Baltimore Ravens without their best wide receiver, their lead running back and their stalwart left tackle. They st...
Japan's rhythmic gymnastics team performs in the group five-balls category at the world championships in Baku on Sunday. The team, known as 'Fairy Japan,' took first for the country's first-ever gold medal in the competition.
'Fairy Japan' wins first group world championship gold
Japan won its first group world championship in rhythmic gymnastics on Sunday, capturing the group five balls competition along with a silver in three hoops and two clubs. Japan's entry in the g...
Hinako Shibuno poses with her trophy after winning the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic in Mihama, Aichi Prefecture.
British Open champ Hinako Shibuno overcomes record deficit in win
Hinako Shibuno, who this summer became the second Japanese golfer to capture an overseas major tournament, matched a Japan LPGA tour record by overcoming an eight-stroke deficit on Sunday to win...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rikuto Tamai (right), who at just over 13 became Japan's youngest national diving champion on Monday, poses with previous record holder and five-time Olympian Ken Terauchi on Monday in Kanazawa. | KYODO

, ,