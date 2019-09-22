Rugby

France center Wesley Fofana ruled out of Rugby World Cup

AP

France center Wesley Fofana has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a thigh injury.

Fofana sustained the injury in a warmup win over Italy last month.

The French Rugby Federation said 21-year-old Pierre-Louis Barassi will come into the squad as a replacement.

France began its Pool C campaign at the World Cup in Japan with a 23-21 win over Argentina on Saturday.

England, Tonga and the United States are the other teams in Pool C.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

New Zealand's players bow to the crowd following their victory over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Yokohama.
New Zealand players bow in show of respect to Japanese supporters
The victorious New Zealand players made sure to take a Japanese-style bow to every corner of International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday "to show a bit of love back" to the sea of local fans who ...
New Zealand's Beauden Barrett (left) attempts to run past South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe during their Pool B match at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Yokohama.
All Blacks look ahead after beating Springboks in first-round clash of titans
Two-time defending champion New Zealand began its 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign with a statement win over South Africa on Saturday night, but head coach Steve Hansen thinks it will count for lit...
New Zealand's Scott Barrett scores a try against South Africa in a Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday. The All Blacks defeated the Springboks 23-13.
All Blacks deliver clear message with methodical victory over Springboks
Two-time defending Rugby World Cup champion New Zealand sent an ominous warning to its 2019 title rivals with a 23-13 win over much-fancied South Africa in its tournament opener on Saturday. The...

, ,