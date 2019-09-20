Former Springboks player Chester Williams (with the ball) is seen in a June 1995 file photo. Williams passed away earlier this month at age 49. REUTERS | REUTERS

Rugby

Springboks to honor late Chester Williams in RWC opener

AFP-JIJI

The Springboks are to pay homage to late 1995 Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams with his image printed on their jerseys for their tournament opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

“He is really inspirational to all of us as a team,” South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said Friday of the star winger who died of a heart attack at the age of 49 earlier this month.

Williams was the only black player on the World Cup-winning side that defeated rival New Zealand 15-12 after extra time in South Africa 24 years ago.

He died less than two months after the death of James Small, another winger on the champion side.

Kolisi, the first black player to captain the Springboks, said: “We look up to the team of 1995 because we feel like they changed things for us in South Africa. We will always respect them.

“It was an era that opened up doors for us. We really appreciate all of them, and with the passing of James Small, we had him on the back as well against Australia.”

The 31-man Springbok World Cup squad has 11 black players, including Kolisi.

Current Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who played international rugby with Williams, said the jersey tribute was appropriate in a World Cup clash against New Zealand.

“Chester didn’t like being the center of attention,” Erasmus said.

“He never bragged about his role or expected anything for it but he would have enjoyed being part of a Springbok vs. All Blacks Test match once more, I think.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Image Not Available
LIVEBLOG: 2019 Rugby World Cup — Japan vs Russia
Following the action of the opening ceremony of the 2019 Rugby World Gup and the first match of the tournament: Russia vs Japan, at Tokyo Stadium.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen speaks between players Brad Weber (right) and Jack Goodhue at a news conference at International Stadium Yokohama on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's showdown with South Africa.
All Blacks, Springboks set for titanic clash
New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen is confident his team has what it takes to win an unprecedented third straight Rugby World Cup title, but for the moment he is looking no further than Saturda...
France coach Jacques Brunel attends the team's captain's run on Thursday at Tokyo Stadium.
France looking to impose attacking style of play against Argentina
France coach Jacques Brunel thinks he knows how to beat Argentina — impose an attacking style of play early on and then batter the Pumas with experienced players when they start tiring.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Springboks player Chester Williams (with the ball) is seen in a June 1995 file photo. Williams passed away earlier this month at age 49. REUTERS | REUTERS

, , , , ,