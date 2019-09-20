Risako Kawai (top) battles China's Rong Ningning in the 57-kg final at the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. AP | AP

More Sports

Kawai captures third world crown

Kyodo

NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN – Japan’s Risako Kawai defeated defending women’s 57-kg champion Rong Ningning of China on Thursday to capture the third world championship gold medal of her career.

Kawai had booked her spot at next year’s Tokyo Olympics in the 57-kg division the day before by winning her semifinal. The 2016 Olympic 63-kg champion, Kawai secured Japan’s third gold medal at this world championships in Kazakhstan’s capital.

“I showed some of my failings as well as some of my strengths in the final,” Kawai said. “I have areas where I’m solid, and then suddenly I’m faced with things that need work.

“I want to get even stronger, so I intend to put the one year I have before the Tokyo Olympics to good use,” she said.

In the women’s 76-kg class, Hiroe Minagawa fell in the final to Adeline Maria Gray of the United States, and will leave the worlds with a silver medal. Like Kawai, Minagawa was already guaranteed a spot on next year’s Olympic team by virtue of having advanced to the final.

Kawai’s younger sister Yukako failed in her bid to follow in her sibling’s footsteps with a championship when she lost her 62-kg third-round match. Japan’s Olympic 68-kg champion, Sara Dosho, also lost in the third round, as did men’s 65-kg freestyle defending champion Takuto Otoguro.

Any of the three could still qualify for the Tokyo Olympics if they make it through the repechage to earn a bronze medal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Boxer Manny Pacquiao is seen in a February 2017 file photo.
Promoter Bob Arum urges Manny Pacquiao to fight Floyd Mayweather or retire
Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Manny Pacquiao should retire from the sport soon unless he can land a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Arum, who promoted Pacquiao durin...
Tiger Woods will take part in a Japan Skins game on Oct. 21 at that will be shown live worldwide by Discovery-owned GOLFTV.
Japan Skins exhibition to be broadcast live worldwide
Tiger Woods is playing another skins game with two big differences. This one is in Japan and will be broadcast live around the world by Discovery-owned GOLFTV. The exhibition is called "...
Kenichiro Fumita poses with his gold medal from the 60-kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the world championships in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.
Kenichiro Fumita clinches Greco-Roman 60-kg gold, Olympic berth
Kenichiro Fumita defeated Russia's Sergey Emelin to claim the men's Greco-Roman 60-kg gold medal Tuesday at the world championships in Kazakhstan, which double as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Risako Kawai (top) battles China's Rong Ningning in the 57-kg final at the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. AP | AP

, ,