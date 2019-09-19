Former FC Volendam player Kelvin Maynard (right), seen celebrating with teammates in an April 2008 file photo, died on Wednesday in Amsterdam. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Dutch soccer player Kelvin Maynard, 32, killed in overnight shooting in Amsterdam

AP

THE HAGUE – Dutch police say that a man killed in an overnight shooting was former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard.

Police in Amsterdam confirmed his identity Thursday morning. The 32-year-old Dutchman died Wednesday night after being shot in the city.

Maynard was a defender for teams in the Netherlands and for English team Burton Albion.

Investigations are continuing into the slaying and police have given no possible motive.

The shooting came the same day as a gunman killed a lawyer for a witness involved in a case linked to a series of underworld murders, sparking widespread outrage in the Netherlands.

Police say they do not believe the two killings are linked, but will consider the possibility during their investigations.

Maynard’s current club, Alphense Boys, expressed sympathy to his family.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores against Shakhtar Donetsk in a Champions League Group C match in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday.
Man City cruises past Shakhtar in Champions League
Manchester City became the only English club to win its opening Champions League game, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Wednesday. After Chelsea and Liverpool lost and Tottenham drew, Cit...
Antlers players react after being knocked out of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Antlers fall on away goals in Asian Champions League quarterfinals
Defending champions Kashima Antlers exited the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 1-1 home draw against China's Guangzhou Evergrande. The teams had played to a scoreless dr...
Consadole Sapporo manager Mihailo Petrovic and midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin pose with visiting Thai players in August at the team's training ground in Sapporo.
Thai star drives J. League's popularity abroad
After seven years of hard work, the J. League's vaunted "Asian Strategy" has resulted in some significant successes. Building on them will be an even bigger challenge. European stars such as ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former FC Volendam player Kelvin Maynard (right), seen celebrating with teammates in an April 2008 file photo, died on Wednesday in Amsterdam. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,