Rugby

On-demand streaming service available for overseas visitors to RWC

Kyodo

An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan.

The RWC 2019 on-demand package with English commentary will allow users to view all 48 matches of the tournament on mobile devices and is the first package designed especially for inbound visitors to Japan.

“We are delighted to bring the Rugby World Cup 2019 on-demand package and hope that visitors from foreign countries to Japan enjoy watching the matches on their mobile devices,” said Shin Kinoshita, president of J SPORTS.

“We hope this service brings omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) to the visitors to Japan following their favorite teams.”

The package comes in two different formats and can be accessed via www.jsports.co.jp/rugby/worldcup/english/.

The “All Matches Package” allows viewers to watch 17 matches live and the remainder on a delayed basis and will cost ¥4,800, ¥3,600 or ¥1,800 when purchased in September, October and November, respectively.

The “September Match Package” features 18 games, including six live, and will cost ¥2,400 excluding tax.

All the matches as well as the weekly highlight package will be made available with English commentary, with the delayed stream to air approximately one hour after the end of the match.

Further information on the services can be found in brochures at international airports and travel counters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Patrick McIntosh, 63, poses for a photo with his bicycle near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi Prefecture, on Monday.
Cancer survivor completes 12,000-km cycle from U.K. to Japan for Rugby World Cup
On the rain-soaked shores of Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi Prefecture, Patrick McIntosh, 63, looks relaxed, unperturbed by the inclement weather. In the context of his recent accomplishment, it's ...
All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett catches the ball during a training session at Tatsuminomori Seaside Park in Tokyo's Koto Ward on Thursday.
All Blacks select playmakers Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga for opener against South Africa
Defending champion New Zealand has stuck with a dual playmaker model, selecting Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf and Beauden Barrett at fullback for their Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on...
Alan Gilpin
Japan set to welcome the world for opening of 2019 Rugby World Cup
Blood, sweat and tears will be shed over the next six weeks as 20 teams fight for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in 12 stadiums across Japan, which will become the first Asian nation to host the tourn...

,