On-demand streaming service available for overseas visitors to RWC

An online streaming service designed for the more than 400,000 overseas visitors expected here over the next two months for the Rugby World Cup was launched this week by J SPORTS, one of the three broadcast rights holders in Japan.

The RWC 2019 on-demand package with English commentary will allow users to view all 48 matches of the tournament on mobile devices and is the first package designed especially for inbound visitors to Japan.

“We are delighted to bring the Rugby World Cup 2019 on-demand package and hope that visitors from foreign countries to Japan enjoy watching the matches on their mobile devices,” said Shin Kinoshita, president of J SPORTS.

“We hope this service brings omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) to the visitors to Japan following their favorite teams.”

The package comes in two different formats and can be accessed via www.jsports.co.jp/rugby/worldcup/english/.

The “All Matches Package” allows viewers to watch 17 matches live and the remainder on a delayed basis and will cost ¥4,800, ¥3,600 or ¥1,800 when purchased in September, October and November, respectively.

The “September Match Package” features 18 games, including six live, and will cost ¥2,400 excluding tax.

All the matches as well as the weekly highlight package will be made available with English commentary, with the delayed stream to air approximately one hour after the end of the match.

Further information on the services can be found in brochures at international airports and travel counters.