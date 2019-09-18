Naomi Osaka hits a return against Viktoriya Tomova during their match at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka on Wednesday. Osaka won 7-5, 6-3. | AFP-JIJI

Naomi Osaka reaches quarterfinals at Pan Pacific Open

AP

OSAKA – Top-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Osaka, who was broken twice early in the match, is looking to win her first title in her hometown after finishing runner-up in 2016 and 2018.

She will next meet either Yulia Putintseva or Russian qualifier Varvara Flink.

Also, fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber won her first match since Wimbledon, beating American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 6-2, 6-4.

“The goal now is to finish the year as well as I can, to put all the energy which I have into this run in Asia and to play well in the next few weeks,” Kerber said.

Kerber will next face Madison Keys, who defeated Zarina Diyas 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

“I know Madison really well, so I know what to expect,” Kerber said. “It will be interesting. We both know we have to play our best against each other.”

Elise Merterns also advanced, beating Hsieh Su-wei 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

At the Korea Open in Seoul, second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova recovered well to beat Kristyna Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals.

Alexandrova will next play Kristie Ahn. The American advanced by beating Ana Bogdan of Romania 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Magda Linette also reached the quarterfinals, defeating Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 7-6 (7-4). The fourth-seeded Linette will next meet Kirsten Flipkens, who upset seventh-seed Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 7-5.

