Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is seen in a May 2018 file photo. | MICHAEL MILLER / VIA CC BY-SA 4.0

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Lightning give goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy eight-year, $76 million extension

AP

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team announced the deal — worth an average of $9.5 million per season — with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.

Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said the 25-year-old has “shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice” and that the club looks forward to Vasilevskiy “continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.”

The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.

In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.

Ultimately, though, the season ended in disappointment, with the Lightning being swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Vasilevskiy has played in 208 career games, posting a 124-59-15 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and .919 save percentage with 18 shutouts. He is 15-15 in in 33 career playoff games with a 2.83 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Denis Potvin announces retirement as analyst for Panthers
Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Potvin on Monday announced his retirement as a television broadcaster for the Florida Panthers. Potvin, a former captain for the New York Islanders, was part o...
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack is seen in an April 2018 file photo.
International Swimming League suspends Shayna Jack for failed drug test
Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been suspended by the new International Swimming League as a result of her failed drug test that kept her out of the recent world championships. Jack w...
American Kevin Schulz competes in the men's open surfing event at the Pan American Games in Lima on Monday.
Kevin Schulz says Olympic surfing meant for ocean
American surfer Kevin Schulz loves wave pools but he's on firm ground when it comes to his opinion on surfing at the Olympics: it should always be in the ocean. The inclusion of surfing ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is seen in a May 2018 file photo. | MICHAEL MILLER / VIA CC BY-SA 4.0

,