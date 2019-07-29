The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his grand slam against the Brewers during the second inning on Sunday in Milwaukee. | AP

Schwarber's two home runs power Cubs in blowout of rival Brewers

MILWAUKEE - After losing consecutive close games in a matchup of NL Central contenders, Kyle Schwarber made sure the Chicago Cubs could breathe easier in the series finale.

Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep. The Cubs moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis, with Milwaukee one game back.

“It’s nice to be able to hop out to a lead,” Schwarber said. “That was a really big game for all of us. We had a couple tough ones.”

Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season.

“It started with (Schwarber),” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “That set it up.”

The Chicago slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to give the visitors a 7-0 advantage.

After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber’s infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

Schwarber, who has struggled at the plate lately, reached base all four times while batting eighth in the lineup.

“He’s going to definitely feel better about himself,” Maddon said. “It’s been a tough July for him overall.”

