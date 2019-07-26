Veteran big man Pau Gasol, seen playing for the Spurs in a February file photo, is on the move to the Trail Blazers, it was announced on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Trail Blazers sign six-time All-Star Pau Gasol

AP

PORTLAND, OREGON - The Portland Trail Blazers have added six-time All-Star Pau Gasol to their roster.

President of basketball operations Neil Olshey announced Gasol’s signing Thursday.

“Pau is a future Hall of Famer that brings invaluable championship experience and an elite skill set and basketball IQ to our roster,” Olshey said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over an 18-year career that has included stints with Memphis, the Lakers, Chicago, San Antonio and Milwaukee. He won two NBA titles with the Lakers.

Gasol has averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and, 3.2 assists in the playoffs.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Former Rose-Hulman standout Ryuji Aoki is set to fulfill a dream by starting his pro career in Japan.
Ryuji Aoki set to launch pro career with Shinshu Brave Warriors
Ryuji Aoki will begin his pro basketball career with the Shinshu Brave Warriors. The defending B. League second-division champions made the announcement on Wednesday, giving the cerebral...
New Clippers forwards Paul George (left) and Kawhi Leonard smile at a news conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Clippers unveil stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George laughed and cheered along with the crowd when the multibillionaire owner of the Los Angeles Clippers waved his arms, stomped his feet and screamed his new players' ...
Japan guard Yuki Togashi is seen during an exhibition against South Korea in Tokyo last year.
Togashi's status for World Cup in doubt due to broken hand
Just days after kicking off its preparation for the FIBA World Cup, the Japanese men's national team was jolted by some startlingly bad news out of the blue. Japan learned Tuesday that ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Veteran big man Pau Gasol, seen playing for the Spurs in a February file photo, is on the move to the Trail Blazers, it was announced on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,