Ex-MLB star Dwight Gooden arrested on DWI charges

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested again in New Jersey on Monday night, this time on charges of driving while intoxicated.

He was pulled over after driving the wrong way down a one-way road, Newark police said. It was the second time he has been arrested in as many months.

Gooden, 54, was charged with drug possession charges after two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in his car during a traffic stop in Holmdel last month.

In a text message to Newsday on Tuesday, Gooden thanked everyone for their support “in this horrible struggle.”

“My apologies to everyone I let down or disappointed. …I have no excuse for my action so I am going away for a while to try and save my life.” Gooden said. “This is the worst I’ve ever been through all my struggles. But I am going to keep fighting no matter how embarrassing, shameful or selfish I am feeling.”

Gooden’s attorney, William Petrillo, declined to comment to Newsday. After the June arrest, Petrillo asked the public to “reserve judgment.”

Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.

He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.

