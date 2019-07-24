Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Carp's Kris Johnson throws one-hit shutout against Dragons

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Kris Johnson allowed only one hit in a complete game shutout Wednesday as he led the Hiroshima Carp to a 2-0 win over the Chunichi Dragons in the Central League.

Ryoma Nishikawa gave Hiroshima an early advantage with a leadoff homer against rookie right-hander Takumi Yamamoto in the bottom of the first at Mazda Stadium.

With the win, the defending CL champions extended their current win streak to five, while sending the Dragons to a fifth straight loss.

Johnson (7-6) fanned eight while issuing just one walk in his first shutout in three seasons.

The former Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander gave up his sole hit with one out in the third when Ryosuke Hirata singled to right.

In the bottom of the first, Nishikawa sent Yamamoto’s 3-2 fastball deep to right for his seventh homer of the year, eclipsing his previous single-season best of six from 2018.

Next man up Ryosuke Kikuchi doubled to left before advancing to third on a Xavier Batista grounder. With Seiya Suzuki at the plate, Kikuchi scored Hiroshima’s second run when he came home on a wild pitch from Yamamoto.

The 19-year-old Yamamoto (0-1) threw five innings, issuing five hits and three walks while striking out a pair.

Nishikawa’s bomb was the second first-inning leadoff homer of his career. The first came on Sunday in Hiroshima’s 2-1 win over the first-place Yomiuri Giants.

BayStars 3, Tigers 1

Swallows 10, Giants 4

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 4, Lions 3

Fighters 5, Buffaloes 4

Hawks 5, Marines 4

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a pinch-hit RBI single against Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda during the second inning on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Angels win again in Freeway Series
Kole Calhoun charged hard to his right and watched his footwork while he fielded the single to right field. He knew Cody Bellinger would be sprinting for home, so the game was riding on this thr...
The Giants' Shinnosuke Shigenobu (center) celebrates with teammates after hitting a sayonara double in the ninth inning on Tuesday against the Swallows at Kyocera Dome. Yomiuri defeated Tokyo Yakult 6-5.
Giants pinch hitter Shinnosuke Shigenobu delivers game-winning double in ninth against Swallows
Pinch hitter Shinnosuke Shigenobu lofted a fly ball to the wall that fell for a game-winning double, lifting the Yomiuri Giants to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Tuesday.
Houston starter Gerrit Cole reacts after a strikeout against Oakland in the sixth inning on Monday night.
Astros blast past Athletics on Apollo 11 night
On the night the Houston Astros celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing by NASA's Apollo 11, the number 11 factored prominently into a lopsided win over the Oakland Athletics.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroshima starter Kris Johnson pitches against the Dragons on Wednesday at Mazda Stadium. Johnson threw a one-hit shutout in the Carp's win. | KYODO

, ,