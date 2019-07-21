Marines' Atsuki Taneichi stops Fighters' win streak

Atsuki Taneichi allowed two runs over five innings as the Chiba Lotte Marines scored seven first-inning runs in a 9-4 Pacific League win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday.

The Fighters’ loss was their first since the all-star break and snapped a five-game winning streak.

Taneichi (5-1), who suffered his only loss this season to the Fighters, struck out eight, while walking three, hitting a batter and surrendering four hits.

The Marines tattooed the Fighters’ “short starter” Mizuki Hori (3-2) in the first inning, capping the rally with No. 9 hitter Kazuma Mike’s first career home run, a three-run shot. Hori left after allowing eight runs in 3-1/3 innings.

When starting this season, Hori has typically been asked to only go through the opposing batting order once, but with the game already out of hand, he was left in and pitched credibly well after the first.

Lions 10, Buffaloes 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Hotaka Yamakawa’s Japan-leading 30th home run brought Seibu from a run down in the sixth inning in the Lions’ win over Orix.

Hawks 4, Eagles 2

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Fukuoka SoftBank veteran Yuya Hasegawa, sidelined for much of the season with an Achilles tendon injury, had his first hit of the year, a two-run homer that helped the Hawks to a come-from-behind win over the Eagles. The win snapped SoftBank’s six-game losing streak.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 2, Giants 1 (10)

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Seiya Suzuki’s 10th-inning RBI single lifted the Carp to a walk-off win over Yomiuri. The CL-leading Giants have now lost four straight contests, but still lead the second-place BayStars by seven games.

BayStars 5, Dragons 4

At Yokohama Stadium, BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but got a game-ending double play, earning him his 20th save and the BayStars a win over Chunichi.

Tigers 5, Swallows 2

At Nishinomiya’s Koshien Stadium, rookie Koji Chikamoto’s three-run, fifth-inning home run brought Hanshin from behind in a victory over the Tokyo Yakult.