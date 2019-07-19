Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is seen in a December 2018 file photo. | REUTERS

Soccer

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge receives two-week ban for breaching betting rules

AP

LONDON - Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been handed a two-week suspension from domestic soccer matches in England for breaching betting rules, including giving inside information to his brother about a possible move to Sevilla.

An independent panel found Sturridge guilty of two of the 11 charges against him and dismissed the other nine.

Sturridge was fined £75,000 and banned for six weeks, though four of them are suspended. The striker, who has played 26 times for England and was recently released by Liverpool, is free to play again on July 31.

The Football Association said it is appealing the findings as well as the sanctions handed to Sturridge, saying they are too lenient.

The panel found that, during the January transfer window in 2018, “Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla” and had therefore “provided his brother with inside information.”

Sturridge ended up moving to West Bromwich Albion on loan for the second half of the 2017-18 season.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah chases the ball against Bayern Munich in an International Champions Cup match in Carson, California, on Wednesday. Arsenal won 2-1.
Edward Nketiah gives youthful Arsenal friendly victory over Bayern Munich
Young striker Edward Nketiah scored the winner just two minutes from time as a youthful Arsenal side beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in a preseason friendly on Wednesday. The Gunners finished off...
Japan's Maya Yoshida (right) and Poland's Robert Lewandowski vie for the ball during their match at the 2018 World Cup on June 28, 2018, in Volgograd, Russia.
Japan grouped with Myanmar, Mongolia for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
Japan will face Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia in the second round of 2022 World Cup Asian qualifying after being drawn in Group F on Wednesday. The draw at the Asian Footb...
Akira Nishino, seen before Japan's match against Belgium during the 2018 World Cup, has been hired as head coach of Thailand's national and U-23 teams.
Former Japan manager Akira Nishino named head coach of Thailand's national, U-23 teams
Akira Nishino, who guided Japan to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup, was officially named head coach Wednesday of the Thailand national and under-23 men's teams. The 64-year-old will le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is seen in a December 2018 file photo. | REUTERS

, ,