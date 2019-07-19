Intense Yankees pounce on rival Rays in doubleheader sweep

Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees topped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected after directing a profane rant toward rookie plate umpire Brennan Miller. Boone’s outburst occurred after the start of the game was delayed 86 minutes by the threat of rain although a downpour never came.

Brett Gardner took exception to a called strike-three call in the second inning and was seen gesturing from the dugout and slamming his bat. During the subsequent at-bat of DJ LeMahieu, Boone cursed out Miller. Boone was tossed before coming out of the dugout, then came out to finish the argument before exiting for the clubhouse.

“My guys are f— savages in that f— box, right? And you’re having a piece of s— start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f— get better,” Boone said, going on to repeat his thoughts several times. He told Miller to “tighten it up right now, OK?”

New York starter Domingo German (12-2) rebounded to win his third straight start since recovering from a hip injury and tie for the big league lead in wins, allowing four hits and two in six innings. Boone’s tirade inspired him.

“I loved it,” German said through a translator. “Personally, I fed off that energy.”

In the nightcap, Didi Gregorius highlighted a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single as the hosts completed the doubhleader sweep.

New York took three of four in its final home series with Tampa Bay.

Luis Cessa (1-1) tossed 3⅓ scoreless innings to earn his first win since July 9, 2018, against Baltimore, which was also the second game of a doubleheader. Adam Ottavino finished up by getting the final four outs.

Nationals 13, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Stephen Strasburg did it all for Washington, earning his National League-leading 12th win, hitting a three-run homer and driving in five runs against the Braves.

Strasburg (12-4) pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

The right-hander’s 128-meter homer, his first of the season and fourth of his career, put the finishing touch on Washington’s eight-run, third-inning outburst. The blast was instrumental in helping the Nationals win for the 14th time in their past 18 games while extending Atlanta’s losing streak to three games.

Strasburg went 3-for-3, matching his career high for hits. Washington amassed 16 hits, three of them by Anthony Rendon, who improved to (.458) 11-for-24 on the current road trip.

Indians 6, Tigers 3

In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth, and Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters as the hosts completed a four-game sweep of Detroit.

Astros 6, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Wade Miley opened with 4⅔ hitless innings as Houston won the final two games to earn a split of a four-game series.

Los Angeles pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out in the ninth.

In Other Games

Giants 3, Mets 2 (16)

Twins 6, Athletics 3

Royals 6, White Sox 5

Phillies 7, Dodgers 6

Cardinals 7, Reds 4

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0

Marlins 4, Padres 3