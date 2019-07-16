Russia's Slava Voynov, a former Los Angeles Kings defenseman, is seen celebrating during a game against Germany at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Suspended Slava Voynov signs with KHL team

AP

MOSCOW - Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League on Monday as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension.

He is joining Russian KHL club Avangard Omsk after sitting out all of last season. His NHL suspension, imposed after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence, will end midway through the season.

Voynov was suspended indefinitely in October 2014 after being arrested and accused of abusing his wife. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, left the United States to go back to Russia and last year had the conviction dismissed by a judge in Los Angeles. His most recent suspension was imposed in April after he applied for reinstatement.

Voynov won an Olympic gold medal at the tournament last year which didn’t have NHL players. He didn’t play any pro hockey last season as he focused on his NHL appeals process.

“Experience, skill, reliability, scoring. That’s how Vyacheslav Voynov is known to all hockey fans,” said Avangard president Maxim Sushinsky, using Voynov’s full first name. “In our case you can add Voynov’s huge motivation to prove to everyone and most of all to himself that he can reach the very highest targets with a top club.”

Avangard didn’t comment on Voynov’s NHL situation.

Voynov won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014. Los Angeles still holds Voynov’s NHL rights, but has said it won’t sign a new contract with him.

Voynov previously played three KHL seasons with SKA St. Petersburg between 2015 and 2018, lifting the KHL’s Gagarin Cup in 2017.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Gary Stead
Black Caps coach Gary Stead wants rules review after 'hollow' World Cup final
New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called for the Cricket World Cup's rules to be overhauled, labeling the showpiece final "hollow" after England defeated the Black Caps on a technicality.
Geraint Thomas (right) and other cyclists ride in a group in the back of the race during the 10th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France on Monday.
Geraint Thomas moves up to second overall at Tour de France
Defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos team found themselves in the Tour de France driving seat after gaining considerable time on a handful of rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the ...
Pernell Whitaker (right) and Oscar De La Hoya trade blows during their 1997 welterweight title match. Whitaker, an Olympic champion and four-division title holder, was hit and killed by a car on Sunday night in Virginia.
Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies at 55
Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russia's Slava Voynov, a former Los Angeles Kings defenseman, is seen celebrating during a game against Germany at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. | AP

, , ,