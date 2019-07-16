Black Caps coach Gary Stead wants rules review after 'hollow' World Cup final

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has called for the Cricket World Cup’s rules to be overhauled, labeling the showpiece final “hollow” after England defeated the Black Caps on a technicality.

The teams could not be separated at the end of both regular play and a Super Over shootout, so England were handed victory because they had a superior boundary count.

“It’s a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game, but that’s the technicalities of sport,” Stead told reporters in remarks released by New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday.

He said such a thrilling match, which has been hailed by many experts as the greatest one-day game in history, deserved a better way to determine the result.

“There’s going to be many things they look at over the whole tournament — I’m sure when they were writing the rules they never expected a World Cup final to happen like that,” he said.

“I’m sure it’ll be reviewed (and) there’s many different ways that they’ll probably explore.”

Stead shrugged off suggestions England had been mistakenly handed an extra run after a throw from a fielder hit the bat of a diving Ben Stokes’ and deflected to the boundary in the final over of regular play.

England was awarded six runs but former umpire Simon Taufel said it should only have got five as the batsmen had not crossed for its second run when the throw was made.

“I didn’t actually know that,” Stead said. “But at the end of the day the umpires are there to rule.

“They’re human as well, like players, and sometimes there’s a mistake but that’s just the human aspect of sport.”