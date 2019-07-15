Aaron Wolf, Wakaba Tomita give Japan two more medals on final day of judo meet

Aaron Wolf and Wakaba Tomita claimed two more medals for Japan at the Budapest Grand Prix on Sunday to wrap up the three-day meet in the Hungarian capital.

Wolf, who will attempt to win a second world championship title at this year’s tournament at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan, defeated Estonian Grigori Minaskin in the men’s 100-kg final to claim his fourth Grand Prix title and inch closer to Olympic qualification.

“I was able to win without any close calls,” the 23-year-old of Japanese-American descent said. “I want to look at where I’m at and put the finishing touches on my form for the world championships.”

In the women’s over-78-kg contest, Tomita earned her first senior gold medal on the IJF circuit for defeating Nihel Cheikh Rouhou after the Tunisian was dismissed for a third penalty.

Sarah Asahina, who is aiming for a second straight world championship title, lost her bronze medal match in the same weight class and finished fifth.

Among other Japanese judoka, Shoichiro Mukai settled for a silver medal in the men’s 90-kg division after losing the gold-medal bout against reigning world champion Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain.

Kokoro Kageura also left with silver in the men’s over-100 final against Israel’s Or Sasson, while Ruika Sato finished runner-up to Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar in the women’s 78-kg final.

Japan finished atop the standings with five golds, three silvers and two fifth-place results.