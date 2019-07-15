Aaron Wolf (left) competes against Grigori Minaskin during the men's 100-kg final at the Budapest Grand Prix on Sunday. | KYODO

Aaron Wolf, Wakaba Tomita give Japan two more medals on final day of judo meet

BUDAPEST - Aaron Wolf and Wakaba Tomita claimed two more medals for Japan at the Budapest Grand Prix on Sunday to wrap up the three-day meet in the Hungarian capital.

Wolf, who will attempt to win a second world championship title at this year’s tournament at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan, defeated Estonian Grigori Minaskin in the men’s 100-kg final to claim his fourth Grand Prix title and inch closer to Olympic qualification.

“I was able to win without any close calls,” the 23-year-old of Japanese-American descent said. “I want to look at where I’m at and put the finishing touches on my form for the world championships.”

In the women’s over-78-kg contest, Tomita earned her first senior gold medal on the IJF circuit for defeating Nihel Cheikh Rouhou after the Tunisian was dismissed for a third penalty.

Sarah Asahina, who is aiming for a second straight world championship title, lost her bronze medal match in the same weight class and finished fifth.

Among other Japanese judoka, Shoichiro Mukai settled for a silver medal in the men’s 90-kg division after losing the gold-medal bout against reigning world champion Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain.

Kokoro Kageura also left with silver in the men’s over-100 final against Israel’s Or Sasson, while Ruika Sato finished runner-up to Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar in the women’s 78-kg final.

Japan finished atop the standings with five golds, three silvers and two fifth-place results.

