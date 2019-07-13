Fiji outplays Maori in series opener

Fiji gave the first indication of its Rugby World Cup potential when it beat a strong New Zealand Maori team 27-10 Saturday in the opener of a two-match series.

The Maori were strengthened by the selection of a large number of players, including recent All Blacks Nathan Harris and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

But Fiji played magnificent running rugby, especially in the first half, to win by four tries to two. The win was its first over New Zealand Maori since 1957 and only the eighth in 30 meetings.