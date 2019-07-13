Sifan Hassan sets new world record in women's mile

Sifan Hassan broke the long-standing women’s mile record in 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Dutchwoman fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.

Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain’s Laura Weightman.

It was the first outdoor world record on the track so far this year.

She reached the 1,200-meter mark in 3:10.2 and pushed hard to clock a 62-second closing lap at Stade Louis II.

Hassan was surprised, but thinks this result stands her in good stead for the world championships in Doha in late September.

“The first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn’t thinking it would be a world record,” she said. “When I crossed the line I was so surprised. After you run the last 400 like that and set a world record, it gives me (you) much confidence over 5,000 . . . I want to double over 1,500 and 5,000 in Doha.”

In the men’s 100 there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin. The 37-year-old clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 — Gatlin’s winning time last Friday at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third.

“It’s all about putting together a good technical race, to use my experience. It feels great to beat these guys,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion.