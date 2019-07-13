Yu Darvish gets another no-decision; Angels toss combined no-hitter in rout of Mariners

Yu Darvish threw six innings of two-hit ball Friday to help lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Darvish struck out eight and issued a solitary walk, but a lack of run support prevented him from claiming his third win of the season.

With the National League Central lead on the line, the right-hander retired the first 13 batters, recording seven of his eight strikeouts in the first four innings.

The Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh after Kris Bryant sparked the rally with a leadoff homer.

After the Pirates drew level in the eighth, Bryant scored the go-ahead run on Jason Heyward’s single with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Darvish’s dominant performance was a turnaround from his previous start on July 3, when he gave up a pair of home runs in a 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

Darvish, who last month tied a major league record with his 10th straight no-decision, is 2-4 in 19 games with a 4.72 ERA.

The 32-year-old, who unveiled a split-finger fastball on Friday, said he would continue to work on his game without fixating on his pitching form or win total.

“It’s possible to have 10 wins with an ERA similar to mine, but baseball can be tough like that,” Darvish said. “I’m looking forward to being able to do the things I want (on the mound) without thinking about my pitching form.”

Reliever Randy Rosario (1-0) picked up the win after getting the final out in the eighth, while Craig Kimbrel earned his third save. Kyle Crick (3-5) took the loss.

Angels 13, Mariners 0

In Anaheim, Los Angeles’ Taylor Cole and Felix Pena pitched the second combined no-hitter in franchise history in a rout of Seattle in the team’s first home game since the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

It is the second no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland’s Mike Fiers no-hit Cincinnati on May 7.

Cole was the opener and went two innings, striking out two on 22 pitches, including 13 strikes. Pena worked the final seven innings and struck out six with one walk. The right-hander has thrown 81 pitches, 52 strikes.

Mallex Smith ended the game with a sharp grounder to second baseman Luis Rengifo, who threw to Justin Bour for the final out and the 11th no-hitter in Angels franchise history.

Mike Trout, was the offensive hero for the Angels with three hits, including a two-run homer in the first, and six RBIs. Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a run and a walk.

Red Sox 8, Dodgers 1

In Boston, Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda (7-6) allowed three runs, including solo homers to Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez in the first and second innings, respectively.

Maeda left the game after 5⅔ innings. He struck out seven, while giving up four hits and a walk.

Giants 10, Brewers 7 (10)

In Milwaukee, San Francisco’s Buster Posey cleared the bases with his fifth career grand slam in the top of the 10th.

In Other Games

Rangers 9, Astros 8

Twins 5, Indians 3

Rays 16, Orioles 4

Yankees 4, Blue Jays 0

Nationals 4, Phillies 0

Braves 5, Padres 3

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

Marlins 8, Mets 4

Athletics 5, White Sox 1

Rockies 3, Reds 2

Royals 8, Tigers 5