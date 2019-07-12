Antlers agree to transfer Hiroki Abe to Barcelona

The Kashima Antlers have agreed to transfer attacker Hiroki Abe to Barcelona, the J. League team announced Friday.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior Japan debut at the recent Copa America, will join the Spanish powerhouse pending a medical.

A skillful dribbler with strong attacking instincts, Abe has primarily played for Kashima as a left midfielder, but can also play on the right or as a secondary striker.

The Tokyo native joined Kashima out of high school in 2017 and was named the J. League’s best young player the following year.

In a statement isssued by the Antlers, Abe said he looked forward to the challenge of joining 26-time Spanish champion Barcelona.

“It was a difficult decision to leave (Kashima) mid-season, but I chose to make the move because I absolutely want to take on this new challenge at Barcelona,” Abe said.

“The various challenges and hurdles I will face from now are crucial for my growth.”