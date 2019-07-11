BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan wins the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday ahead of Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert and Mitchelton-Scott cyclist Matteo Trentin. | REUTERS

Peter Sagan sprints to victory in Tour de France Stage 5

COLMAR, FRANCE - Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France Wednesday as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 175.5-km trek through the green forests and hills of western France’s Vosges massif.

The sprint was not contested by pure specialists, who got dropped over the four climbs on the day’s program.

Alaphilippe finished in the main pack alongside other main contenders including defending champion Geraint Thomas, with no change at the top of the overall standings.

