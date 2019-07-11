Russian cruiserweight Denis Lebedev (center left), seen celebrating his victory against Australian Mark Flanagan on July 9, 2017, compiled a 32-2 record as a pro before retiring this week. | AP

Ex-cruiserweight champ Denis Lebedev retires

MOSCOW - Former world cruiserweight boxing champion Denis Lebedev has retired at age 39 after a lengthy and colorful career, it was announced on Thursday.

Lebedev won the interim WBA cruiserweight title in 2011 against James Toney, and successfully defended it eight times to 2017.

He also held the IBF belt in 2016, winning it from Victor Emilio Ramirez before losing it to fellow Russian Murad Gassiev seven months later.

Known for entering the ring in Russian paratrooper uniform, Lebedev finishes with a 32-2 record (23 knockouts). His defeat to Guillermo Jones in 2013 was later changed to a no-contest when the Panamanian failed a drug test.

Lebedev had been hoping to fight the then-unified cruiserweight champ Oleksandr Usyk, but the Ukrainian moved up to heavyweight in March. A planned fight with France’s Arsen Goulamirian collapsed last week. Lebedev hasn’t fought since last November.

