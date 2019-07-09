John Daly drives his cart off the 16th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on May 17. | AP

John Daly withdraws from British Open afer being denied use of cart

AP

NEW YORK - John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart.

The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won the Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.

Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting — and receiving — a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly said he has osteoarthritis in his right knee and that makes it difficult to walk.

The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the championship.

