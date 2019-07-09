Baseball / MLB

Masahiro Tanaka expected to be AL's second pitcher in All-Star Game

Kyodo

CLEVELAND - New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, recently added as an injury replacement for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, is likely to be the second pitcher to take the mound for the American League squad, manager Alex Cora said Monday.

The 30-year-old, who is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts this season, was previously selected for the AL team in his rookie season in 2014, but did not pitch because of a right elbow injury.

Boston Red Sox manager Cora has picked Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros to make his second All-Star game start in eight career appearances. For the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Ryu Hyun-jin will get the start in his All-Star Game debut.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka is 5-5 in 18 starts this season. | AP

