Australia's Ashleigh Barty waves after losing to American Alison Riske on Monday in Wimbledon, England. | AP

Tennis

Ash Barty's run ends at Wimbledon as Alison Riske reaches quarterfinals

AP

Ash Barty’s winning streak is over, and so are her chances of winning a second straight Grand Slam title.

The top-ranked Australian had won 15 matches in a row, including the French Open title, but she lost to Alison Riske 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday, giving the unseeded American a spot in the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time.

“I haven’t been starting out fantastic in all my matches, but I knew I had the confidence that if I could manage my service games I was going to get looks on her serve,” said Riske, whose best previous showing was reaching the third round at Wimbledon and the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open. “I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash.”

Barty was playing her first tournament as the No. 1-ranked player, and she started off by winning points with her serve against Riske.

In the opening service game, the top-seeded Barty won all four points with aces. She won two more points in her next game with aces, as well. She finished the match with 12 of them.

But Riske took her chances when she got them, breaking Barty four times on four attempts, including to take a 5-3 lead in the deciding set before serving it out.

Riske will next face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Also, No. 8 Elina Svitolina beat No. 24 Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2, and Zhang Shuai defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Svitolina won six straight games from 4-4 in the first set. Martic called for medical treatment on her left leg after the first game of the second set and her movement appeared to be hampered the rest of the way. She asked for treatment again at 4-1.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Petra Kvitova salutes the crowd after her Wimbledon women's singles third-round victory over Magda Linette on Saturday. REUTERS
Petra Kvitova advances to second week at Wimbledon for first time since 2014
A week ago, Petra Kvitova wasn't even sure if she could hold a racket in her left hand, never mind play against some of the best tennis players in the world at Wimbledon. She can do both....
Kei Nishikori hits a return to Steve Johnson during their men's third-round singles match at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Kei Nishikori collects 400th career win, reaches fourth round at Wimbledon
World No. 7 Kei Nishikori reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday after beating American Steve Johnson for his 400th win on the men's tour. Eighth-seeded Nishikori was error-pro...
Novak Djokovic plays a shot from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their third-round match at Wimbledon on Friday.
Novak Djokovic battles past Hubert Hurkacz
When Novak Djokovic stood with hand on hip midway through the second-set tiebreak, glaring down at young Polish upstart Hubert Hurkacz, he could scarcely believe the drama unfolding before his e...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia's Ashleigh Barty waves after losing to American Alison Riske on Monday in Wimbledon, England. | AP

, ,