Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is an All-Star for the first time since his first MLB season in 2014. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka added to roster for MLB All-Star Game

AP

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to the rosters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

They replace Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle; Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who will be attending to a personal matter; and Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness.

Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn’t pitch because of a right elbow injury.

“It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game,” Tanaka said through a translator. “When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of.”

A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.

“Everything happened so fast,” Tanaka said. “Obviously I’m very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration.”

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.

Stroman, mentioned in trade speculation, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a strained left pectoral muscle.

Vazquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.

Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios were added previously.

They replace Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton and second baseman Brandon Lowe, Texas left-hander Mike Minor, Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, Texas outfielder Hunter Pence, Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Lowe was a replacement for La Stella.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Lions hurler Keisuke Honda pitches against the Marines on Saturday at Zozo Marine Stadium. Seibu blanked Chiba Lotte 5-0.
Lions starter Keisuke Honda silences Marines
Right-hander Keisuke Honda threw 7-1/3 solid innings Saturday as the Seibu Lions hammered the Chiba Lotte Marines 5-0 in the Pacific League. Honda (4-3) gave up seven hits and hit a batte...
Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches against Oakland in the first inning on Friday night.
Athletics rally past sloppy Mariners; Yusei Kikuchi gets no-decision
Franklin Barreto hit his first home run of the season and Robbie Grossman added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Frid...
Giants starter Shun Yamaguchi fires a pitch in Friday's game against the BayStars at Tokyo Dome. Yomiuri beat Yokohama 8-4.
Shun Yamaguchi guides Giants past BayStars
Shun Yamaguchi struck out 12 batters over eight innings, doubled and scored the winning run for the Yomiuri Giants in their 8-4 victory over the Yokohama BayStars on Friday. The right-ha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is an All-Star for the first time since his first MLB season in 2014. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,