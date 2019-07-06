Tedy Bruschi | AP

More Sports / Football

Ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi recovering after second stroke

AP

ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.

His family said in a statement the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs of arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties.

Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was “recovering well.”

Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired. But he sat out less than a year before returning for the seventh game of the 2005 season.

He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season. Since then, he’s worked at ESPN and entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad at the Cricket World Cup on Friday in London.
Pakistan wins again, but fails to advance to Cricket World Cup semifinals
Win, win, win, win ... out. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord's for a fourth straight win and still missed out on the Cricket World Cup semifinals on Friday. Going to t...
American Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the 200 meters in 19.50 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday night.
Noah Lyles runs fourth-best 200 meters ever in 19.50 seconds
Noah Lyles raced to the fourth-fastest 200-meter time in history on Friday, finishing in 19.50 seconds at the Athletissima Diamond League meet. Lyles even ran into a slight headwind on a...
Kaori Icho (right), a four-time defending Olympic champion, grapples with Risako Kawai in a 57-kg qualification playoff match on Saturday in Wako, Saitama Prefecture.
Wrestling icon Kaori Icho's bid for fifth Olympic title hits wall
Four-time defending Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho's bid for a fifth title took a severe hit on Saturday, when the 35-year-old failed to qualify for September's World Wrestling Championships...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tedy Bruschi | AP

,