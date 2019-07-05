Australia's Bernard Tomic serves against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a Wimbledon men's singles first-round match on Tuesday in Wimbledon, England. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Bernard Tomic fined for not meeting 'professional standards' in first-round loss

AP

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - Australian Bernard Tomic was fined his full prize money of £45,000 ($56,500) at Wimbledon on Thursday for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss.

Tomic, a quarterfinalist in 2011, lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday — a match that lasted only 58 minutes.

“It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards,” the All England Club said in a statement.

Tomic can appeal the decision.

After the loss, Tomic was asked if he was happy with the effort he put in.

“Next question, please,” was his answer.

He was later asked about being fined $15,000 at the All England Club in 2017 for saying during a news conference that he was “a little bit bored out there” after losing a match.

Tomic declined to answer.

Fines for a lack of effort are on the rise in tennis following the introduction of a performance rule in 2018 that aims to deter players who enter tournaments while injured from retiring during first-round matches.

American player Anna Tatishvili was fined $50,000 at this year’s French Open after a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Maria Sakkari of Greece. Tatishvili, who has appealed, had been playing in her first competition since October 2017 because of an ankle injury.

Mischa Zverev was fined $45,000 at the 2018 Australian Open. He retired from his match against Hyeon Chung in the second set, citing a viral illness.

Sloane Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open title and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2013, said she wasn’t convinced it was fair for event organizers to decide if a player tried or not.

“I think now if the tournaments are going to be their own judge and say, like, and they’re going to do that, then — hmm,” said the ninth-seeded Stephens, who reached the third round on Thursday. “I can’t say I’m 100 percent onboard with that.”

Nick Kyrgios later said it was “a little rough” to take away all the money Tomic had earned by playing in the tournament.

“I don’t agree with fining the guy all of his prize money,” Kyrgios said after losing to Rafael Nadal in the second round. “He earned his right to be in the draw. He played the whole year. He’s obviously winning enough to be at the most prestigious tournament in the world. To take all his prize money I think is outrageous.”

Injured players who withdraw before the tournament — allowing someone who lost in qualifying to get into the draw — receive half the amount of first-round prize money.

Tomic was asked if he had any issues with his preparation for the match at Wimbledon.

“No,” he said. “Just played terrible.”

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Kei Nishikori plays a shot from Britain's Cameron Norrie in their second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday.
Kei Nishikori routs Cameron Norrie, moves into third round at Wimbledon
World No. 7 Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round at Wimbledon for the fourth straight year with a straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie on Thursday. Nishikori, the eighth seed, ...
Ash Barty hits a return to Alison Van Uytvanck in a Wimbledon women's singles second-round match on Thursday.
Ash Barty cruises past Alison van Uytvanck in second round
Ash Barty's bid to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year stayed on track with a 6-1, 6-3 second round victory over Belgium's ...
Novak Djokovic plays a shot behind his back against American Denis Kudla in their second-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic cruises into third round at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic can make tennis look easy, and he can make opponents look bad. The defending champion did a bit of both on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Denis Kudla of t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia's Bernard Tomic serves against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a Wimbledon men's singles first-round match on Tuesday in Wimbledon, England. | AFP-JIJI

, ,