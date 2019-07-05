Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is seen running the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in a March 2018 file photo. | AP

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has left arm amputated after car crash

AP, AFP-JIJI

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.

Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.

Norton has yet to play a game in the NFL.

