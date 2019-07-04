More Sports / Football

Ex-University of Kentucky and New York Giants QB quarterback Jared Lorenzen dies at 38

AP

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - Jared Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple University of Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died. He was 38.

A release from the school said Lorenzen’s family announced his death on Wednesday, but did not specify a cause or where he died. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted a statement from Lorenzen’s family announcing his passing.

Popular around Lexington for his outgoing personality, Lorenzen was listed at 193 cm and 124 kg his senior season and known by several nicknames including “The Hefty Lefty.” The Covington, Kentucky, native holds school records including 10,637 offensive yards on 1,793 plays from 2000-03. He also tops UK passing marks for yards (10,354) and attempts (1,514), including a record 321 throws in 2000.

A member of the New York Giants from 2004-07, Lorenzen was on the squad that upset unbeaten New England 17-14 in Super Bowl 42 in 2008.

The Giants tweeted that Lorenzen “was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did.”

Lorenzen was elected to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart said “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jared Lorenzen’s passing” in a statement and added, “He was a true Wildcat and a man whose love for the University of Kentucky was plain to see well after his playing days were over.”

Lorenzen played with the Northern Kentucky River Monsters among several indoor teams before retiring in 2013.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

England's Jonny Bairstow competes against New Zealand in a Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday in Chester-le-Street, England.
England advances to first Cricket World Cup semifinal since 1992
It was nerve-wracking at times but England is through to its first Cricket World Cup semifinal since 1992. Save for a miracle, New Zealand is into the last four, too. Propelled b...
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, seen during a May 22 practice in Frisco, Texas, met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss an incident at a music festival in Las Vegas.
Ezekiel Elliott vows to avoid trouble after meeting with Roger Goodell
Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott ...
Longtime San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski, seen in December 2018, has joined the Dallas Stars on a three-year contract.
Mixed emotions for Sharks as Timo Meier re-signs, Joe Pavelski leaves
For San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson, the start of free agency was a day of mixed emotions. The joy of locking up forward Timo Meier with a four-year, $24 million contract...

, , ,