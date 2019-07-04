Yankees announcer Michael Kay is seen in an April 2010 file photo. | CHRIS PTACEK / VIA CC 2.0

Baseball / MLB

Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay to have vocal cord surgery

AP

NEW YORK - New York Yankees play-by-play television announcer Michael Kay will have surgery to correct an issue with his vocal cord, keeping him out of the broadcast booth for at least a month.

Kay tweeted about the surgery Wednesday, saying he saw specialist in Boston who recommended the operation. He’ll have the surgery next week.

“If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak but I will give anyone a smile and a hug,” Kay tweeted.

The 58-year-old Kay has called Yankees games since 1992 and has been the lead TV broadcaster since 2002.

The announcement comes a day after longtime radio play-by-play man John Sterling said that he would skip the Yankees’ next series — the first time he will miss a game since 1989.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami is congratulated by coach Katsuyuki Dobashi after hitting a grand slam against the Carp during the fifth inning on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Munetaka Murakami's grand slam fuels Swallows' win over Carp
Tokyo Yakult Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami crushed a fifth-inning grand slam Wednesday as the Central League cellar dwellers overpowered the Hiroshima Carp 6-2. The blast against Hiro...
Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout answers questions about Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died on Sunday at age 27, during a news conference on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
Moving on after tragic loss will be tough for Angels, like teams before them
Giancarlo Stanton knows from his own heart-wrenching experience what the Los Angeles Angels are feeling, and will experience moving forward after the death of a teammate during the season. ...
Angels players stand on Tuesday during a pregame moment of silence for teammate and pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died Sunday at the age of 27. The Angels beat the Rangers 9-4 in Arlington, Texas.
Emotional Angels win first game after Tyler Skaggs' death
With the memory of Tyler Skaggs weighing heavy on their hearts, the Los Angeles Angels won their first game since the death of the much-loved 27-year-old pitcher who got to play for his favorite...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yankees announcer Michael Kay is seen in an April 2010 file photo. | CHRIS PTACEK / VIA CC 2.0

,