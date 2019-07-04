Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Cubs on June 14. | GARY A. VASQUEZ / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

Dodgers transfer pitcher Rich Hill to 60-day injured list

AP

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain.

The 39-year-old left-hander went on the IL June 20. He is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Los Angeles acquired pitcher Casey Sadler from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Nathan Witt on Wednesday.

Sadler was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old was 0-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine games for the Rays. Sadler has spent part of four seasons in the major leagues with the Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Witt was 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 22 games for Single-A Great Lakes. The 23-year-old had been with the Dodgers since 2017, all in the minors.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani connects for a double against Texas in the eighth inning on Wednesday night.
Trout belts two HRs, Barria steps in for late Skaggs as Angels win
The Los Angeles Angels' second game following the death of Tyler Skaggs brought a sense of normalcy — even if things were still far from normal. Mike Trout homered twice and Jaime ...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay is seen in an April 2010 file photo.
Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay to have vocal cord surgery
New York Yankees play-by-play television announcer Michael Kay will have surgery to correct an issue with his vocal cord, keeping him out of the broadcast booth for at least a month. Kay...
Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami is congratulated by coach Katsuyuki Dobashi after hitting a grand slam against the Carp during the fifth inning on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Munetaka Murakami's grand slam fuels Swallows' win over Carp
Tokyo Yakult Swallows rookie Munetaka Murakami crushed a fifth-inning grand slam Wednesday as the Central League cellar dwellers overpowered the Hiroshima Carp 6-2. The blast against Hiro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Cubs on June 14. | GARY A. VASQUEZ / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

,